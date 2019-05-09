NFL Rumors: Ben Watson Visiting Patriots As He Comes Out Of Retirement

Retirement isn’t for everyone — just ask Benjamin Watson.

The veteran tight end announced his retirement in December following the end of the New Orleans Saints’ season, but that time off apparently will last only a few months. Watson reportedly wants to play, and he’s visiting the New England Patriots on Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

According to Schefter, Watson’s return isn’t Patriots or bust, either. He’s considering a few teams.

Former Saints’ TE Benjamin Watson, who had intended to retire, is in New England today visiting with the Patriots, per source. Watson also is considering the Chiefs, Bills and 49ers. His retirement didn’t last long. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 9, 2019

Watson, a first-round draft pick of the Patriots all the way back in 2004, has been one of the most reliable tight ends throughout his career. He’s totaled 530 catches for nearly 6,000 yards and 44 touchdowns throughout his 14-year career. At 38, he obviously isn’t the same player he once was, but he did haul in 35 catches for 400 yards and a couple of touchdowns.

The Patriots certainly have a need at the position. Former All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski retired earlier in the offseason, and Patriots surprised many by deciding not to draft a tight end at last month’s NFL draft. The recently signed Austin Seferian-Jenkins currently is the top tight end on the New England depth chart followed by Stephen Anderson and Matt LaCosse.

The Patriots released wide receiver Bruce Ellington on Wednesday, opening a roster spot.

