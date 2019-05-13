Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bill Belichick apparently might do for himself what he hasn’t entrusted someone else to do.

The New England Patriots head coach will call defensive plays himself during the 2019 season, The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin reported on Sunday, citing an NFL source. Defensive coordinators often handle play-calling duties on NFL teams, but the Patriots’ coaching staff currently doesn’t include one.

Brian Flores served as the Patriots’ linebackers coach and de-facto defensive coordinator last season but he left New England following Super Bowl LIII to become the Miami Dolphins’ head coach. The Patriots hired Greg Schiano to replace Flores, but the former Ohio State defensive coordinator abruptly resigned in March after just one month with the NFL team.

NESN.com’s Zach Cox suggested in late March Belichick would assume defensive-coordinator responsibilities himself, while he either grooms a potential internal successor to the role or recruits a replacement from outside the organization.

Belichick will need time to make the right hire and many around the league believe he’ll do the job himself until the right person emerges.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images