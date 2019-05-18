Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Could the Tom Brady-Peyton Manning rivalry be making a return? If the rumors are true, it certainly could be.

Rumors have been swirling among league insiders linking Manning to the New York Jets‘ current search for a new general manager following the abrupt firing of Mike Maccagnan earlier this week. The ex-NFL quarterback worked with head coach Adam Gase during his days on the Denver Broncos, leading some to believe he could be swayed back into the game.

Jets chairman and CEO Chris Johnson wants someone who is a “great strategic thinker” when it comes to management — a general manager in particular.

“It’s more than a talent-evaluation guy,” he told reporters Wednesday. “I want a great manager, a communicator, who can collaborate well with the building. I’m convinced we’re going to find that person.”

It’s still unknown, however, if Manning is even interested in a front office position with Jets.

