Julian Edelman reportedly will not be entering a contract year in 2019.

Edelman and the New England Patriots are finalizing a multiyear contract extension, sources told NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo on Tuesday. Edelman previously was entering the final year of his contract.

It’s a two-year extension, a source told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. That will keep him in New England through 2021.

Garafolo reported this deal “should keep (Edelman) in New England for the rest of his career.”

Edelman’s 2019 cap hit was set to be $5.4 million with $3.875 in cash.

Edelman, 32, was selected by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He has 499 career receptions for 5,390 yards with 30 touchdowns and 48 carries for 364 yards in the regular season. He’s added 115 postseason receptions for 1,412 yards with five touchdowns. He was the MVP of the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Edelman’s 33rd birthday is Wednesday. This is a nice early present for the undersized receiver.

Next on the Patriots’ docket might be signing quarterback Tom Brady to a contract extension. Brady is entering a contract year.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images