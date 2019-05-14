Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots reportedly have agreed to terms with N’Keal Harry on the first-round draft pick’s rookie contract.

The wide receiver’s deal is worth just shy of $10.1 million over four years, including a $5.36 million signing bonus, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

Because the Patriots drafted Harry in the first round (32nd overall), his contract also will include a fifth-year team option.

Harry surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his final two seasons at Arizona State. As a junior in 2018, he caught 73 passes for 1,088 yards and nine touchdowns, earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors as a receiver and second-team honors as a returner (nine punt returns, 152 yards, one touchdown).

In New England, Harry will compete for playing time in a revamped Patriots receiving corps that also features fellow newcomers Demaryius Thomas, Maurice Harris, Dontrelle Inman, Jakobi Meyers and Ryan Davis. Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, Braxton Berrios, Damoun Patterson and special teamer Matthew Slater return from last season.

Harry said last week he plans to use his first Patriots paycheck to “give back” to his family and his home nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Patriots now have signed or agreed to deals with eight of their 10 draft picks. The lone exceptions are defensive end Chase Winovich and running back Damien Harris, both of whom were selected in the third round.

