Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the NFL’s biggest traveling road shows might swing through the Hub of New England.

The NFL is considering staging the 2022 NFL Draft in Boston, with the New England Patriots serving as the host team, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night on “NFL Total Access.” The NFL announced Wednesday Cleveland and Kansas City will host the NFL Draft in 2021 and 2023, respectively, but the league’s decision not to name a 2022 host led Rapoport’s sources to suggest Boston as a potential site for that year’s extravaganza.

From @NFLTotalAccess: Why didn’t the NFL announce a draft host for 2022? pic.twitter.com/XXIzDrLHaH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 22, 2019

“My understanding is what the NFL wants to do is go a little city, big city, and kind of alternate,” Rapoport said. “Obviously Nashville (in 2019) and then (Las) Vegas next; they’re basically saving a spot for a bigger city. And some of the ones that have been mentioned to me: Boston, potentially, with the Patriots hosting, that would be one. Washington, D.C., with the Redskins. Maybe Houston with the Texans, although usually these are reserved for teams that do not host Super Bowls. But figure that (2022) spot is saved for one of the bigger NFL cities.”

New York City hosted the NFL Draft between 1965 and 2014, but the NFL has rotated host sites since then, and the three-day event has drawn large numbers of attendees in each of the different cities.

Exactly where in or near Boston the NFL would conduct the 2022 draft remains to be seen, but the prospect of it coming to this regions undoubtedly will excite many fans.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images