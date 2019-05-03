NFL Writer Believes This Patriot Was Negatively Impacted By 2019 Draft

The New England Patriots have a tendency to zig when they’re expected to zag, and that trend continued in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Patriots addressed nearly all of their most pressing needs through the draft, including wide receiver, defensive line and offensive line. But in a surprise to most, New England used its fourth selection — No. 87 overall — on arguably its most well-equipped position: running back.

The reigning Super Bowl champions used the 24th pick of the third round on Damien Harris, a bruising yet versatile back out of Alabama. The pick initially came off as a bit of a head-scratcher, as New England’s backfield already featured Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead and special teams ace Brandon Bolden. But with the addition of Harris, NFL writer Gregg Rosenthal believes there could be an odd man out in that group.

In a recent column for NFL.com, Rosenthal highlighted Burkhead as one of eight veteran players around the league who suffered “collateral damage” as a result of the draft.

“Burkhead has battled injuries in his two seasons with the Patriots, appearing in just 18 games since arriving in New England in 2017,” Rosenthal writes. “Even when he played last season, the former Cincinnati Bengal lacked juice, registering just 4.5 yards per touch — a full yard less than he averaged in his career prior. In addition to taking some snaps away from starter Sony Michel, third-round running back Damien Harris could make Burkhead’s bid just to make the team an uphill battle. The Patriots also have Super Bowl hero James White and fullback James Develin as near roster locks, in addition to special teams ace Branden Bolden. It’s hard to see where Burkhead, who has two years left on a deal signed in 2018, fits.”

While abnormal, the Patriots likely will carry five running backs on the roster to start the season, especially considering the injuries (Burkhead included) last season that resulted in wide receiver/return man Cordarrelle Patterson seeing time in the backfield. Not to mention, Burkhead has proven to be a strong postseason performer in each of New England’s last two runs to the Super Bowl.

So while Burkhead’s touches could decrease with Harris now in the field, that doesn’t mean he won’t be a valuable member of the Patriots in the 2019 season.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images