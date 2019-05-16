Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins can advance to the Stanley Cup final for the first time since 2013 when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final as -120 road favorites on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston extended its current win streak in this year’s playoffs to six games with a narrow 2-1 win as +110 road underdogs in Game 3 on Tuesday, and now takes a commanding 3-0 series lead into Thursday night’s Bruins vs. Hurricanes betting matchup at PNC Arena.

Once again, the Bruins received a standout performance in Game 3 from Tuukka Rask, who turned aside 35 of 36 shots to earn his 11th win of the postseason. With Rask slamming the door, the Bruins have now limited opponents to five total goals through the first three games of the conference final, and just 1.66 goals against per game over their past 12 outings.

With Boston averaging four goals per game during the team’s six-game win streak, bettors have seen mixed results in totals wagering. The UNDER has prevailed in just two of the Bruins’ past five outings after going 8-3 over the team’s first 11 playoff contests.

However, with the Bruins showing no signs of letting up on their defensive play, the total is set at 5.5 in Thursday’s Game 4 clash, with the UNDER favored with -125 odds.

Now poised to complete their first series sweep since knocking off the Pittsburgh Penguins in four games in the 2013 Eastern Conference final, the Bruins have vaulted to massive -10000 favorites on the NHL series prices to eventually knock off Carolina, and punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup final.

Boston has also continued its steady rise on the Stanley Cup odds, with the club now leading the way as short -135 chalk, well ahead of the Hurricanes, who have tumbled to lengthy +6000 underdogs. That places the Hurricanes in desperation mode as they enter Game 4 as +100 underdogs in their bid to avoid getting swept for just the second time since the franchise relocated from Hartford in 1997.

In addition, with Tuesday’s loss as -130 home favorites, the Hurricanes have now lost three in a row for the first time since mid-December. And with just one win in nine meetings with Boston since January 2017, the situation looks bleak on the NHL series prices, where the Hurricanes now lag as distant +1800 underdogs.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images