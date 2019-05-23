Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are gearing up for their Stanley Cup Final run against the St. Louis Blues, and now fans who are unable to attend the game will be able to enjoy it at Boston’s City Hall Plaza.

The NHL on Thursday announced it will host a free outdoor concert and viewing party of Game 1 on Monday beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

“The event, which will not require a ticket, will open at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by musical performances starting at 6 p.m.,” per a league provided press release. “After the performances, fans are welcome to stay to watch the Bruins-Blues game on video screens.”

The performers for the concert will be announced on a later date. The press release also noted there will be food trucks on site, as well as beverages including wine and beer.

St. Louis and Boston will drop the puck at 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

