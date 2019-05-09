FOXBORO, Mass. — N’Keal Harry stands an imposing 6-foot-2, 228 pounds. So when he studies NFL film for ways to improve his game, he typically gravitates to other receivers of the big-bodied variety.

One notable wideout in his rotation is Josh Gordon, to whom Harry has been compared since the New England Patriots selected him with the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft last month.

“I’ve tried to look at a lot of different receivers, just because I feel like I can take a lot from a lot of different NFL receivers,” Harry said Thursday during his introductory news conference on the Gillette Stadium field. “So I’ve watched (Gordon) over the years. He’s a great player and someone I’ll continue to strive to be like.”

Harry and the 6-3, 225-pound Gordon aren’t identical players, but their similarities in stature and profiles as physical outside receivers are noteworthy, especially since the Patriots typically prefer smaller, quicker wideouts. Perhaps the success Gordon enjoyed in New England’s offense last season paved the way for the Harry pick, as ex-Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi recently speculated.

Gordon caught 40 passes for 720 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games for the Patriots in 2018 before being hit with an indefinite suspension that has yet to be lifted. If it is, Gordon, Harry and Super Bowl LIII Julian Edelman would form a formidable trio in a receiving corps that also features former Pro Bowler Demaryius Thomas (though he’s recovering from a torn Achilles).

Harry, who is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at Arizona State, also garnered comparisons to Dez Bryant and Anquan Boldin during the draft process. While he appreciates being mentioned in the same sentence as such talented receivers, he knows such comps are meaningless if he can’t produce on the field for New England.

“I have (heard the comparisons),” Harry said. “It’s definitely a blessing being compared to those type of players. But I still have to prove myself. I haven’t done anything in the NFL yet, so it’s my job to put in the work and perform and to live up to the expectations.”

Harry, who arrived in Foxboro early Thursday morning, already has begun the process of learning the Patriots’ playbook, which has proven notoriously difficult for many incoming receivers to grasp. He has yet to meet or even speak with quarterback Tom Brady — outside of a brief interaction on social media — but said he’s not intimidated by the demands Brady places on his pass-catchers.

“That’s something I’m looking forward to,” the 21-year-old said. “I’m the type of player that wants to get better. I want to get coached hard, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Harry was the first Patriots receiver drafted in the first round during the Bill Belichick era. He’ll be expected to immediately contribute for an offense that is fraught with uncertainty at wideout behind the 32-year-old Edelman.

“It means the world to me,” Harry said. “This is a great organization. I feel like I couldn’t have been put in a better situation. I’m learning from the best of the best, and I’m just excited to get to work and just soak in as much information as possible.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images