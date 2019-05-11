Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins’ Eastern Conference Final got off to a pretty good start, but much like some previous games, they did it without an important bottom-six forward.

Noel Acciari has not played since Game 4 of the B’s second-round series with the Columbus Blue Jackets due to an undisclosed injury. He skated in a red non-contact jersey during Saturday’s practice, and though he won’t play in Game 2 on Sunday against the Hurricanes, he is getting closer to a return.

“Doing well. Should be a full practice Monday,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy, via Bruins.com. “We’ll see what we’re doing that day, but he’ll be ready whatever the case may be for Monday. Hopefully that allows him to play Tuesday and we’ll make our decision then.”

The fourth line of Joakim Nordstrom, Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner has played mostly well in Acciari’s absence. When the 27-year-old returns, it seems likely that Wagner would be the odd-man out, though performances in Game 2 likely will play at least some role in Cassidy’s decision-making.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images