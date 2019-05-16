Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Noel Acciari returns to the Boston Bruins lineup for Game 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. But it comes as a result of Chris Wagner’s misfortune.

Wagner played a pivotal role for the B’s this postseason while Acciari was nursing a lower-body injury. He was a healthy scratch for Game 3, but now finds himself being the replacement to who replaced him after Wagner was sent back to Boston to get tests done to his arm he used to block a Justin Faulk shot in the Bruins’ Game 3 win.

With the Bruins up 3-0 and a chance to head to their first Stanley Cup Final since the 2013 season, Acciari knows exactly what he has to do in order to keep the momentum going for his team.

🎥 Noel Acciari on returning to the lineup tomorrow night: "I feel good. I’m gonna do everything I can to help keep this thing rolling. I’m excited." pic.twitter.com/eLvQYAchI8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 15, 2019

“Wacthing these guys doing what they’ve been doing the past four games, I couldn’t be happier for them,” Acciari added. “I just want to do my job and make sure we can keep that going.”

Puck drop from PNC Arena is set for 8 p.m. ET, so it’s just a matter of time until we see what kind of impact Acciari will bring to the ice.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images