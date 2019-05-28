Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

No matter what Tuukka Rask does in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, he’ll likely always hear something along the lines of, “Well, Tim Thomas better in 2011.”

But that, like most things in life, probably is unfair.

Thomas, of course, was on a different planet in 2011, standing on his head for roughly two months while leading the Bruins to a Stanley Cup title. The Vermont product deservedly won the Conn Smythe Award for his efforts.

But Rask, who earned another win Monday night in Boston’s Stanley Cup Final Game 1 victory over the St Louis Blues, has been ever better through 18 games than his former teammate was during that magical spring. At least, that’s what the stats say.

Check out this tweet from Boston Sports Info:

2018-19 Tuukka Rask vs 2010-11 Tim Thomas 1st 18 playoff games Tuukka – (12-6, .667)

1.85 GAA – .940 SV % Thomas – (12-6, .667)

2.29 GAA – .929 SV % jeesuz details pic.twitter.com/KbELEzc5Oe — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) May 28, 2019

Hey, numbers don’t lie.

Ultimately, it does a disservice to both Thomas and Rask to compare their respective performances. We’re talking about different goalies with different styles, who played behind different teammates and against different opponents during completely different hockey time periods. Both players deserve enormous credit for playing at the top of their games when it mattered most.

Rask and the Bruins now hold a 1-0 edge over the Blues in the best-of-seven series. Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET from TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images