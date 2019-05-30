Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Not everyone in the Red Sox clubhouse is aboard the Black and Gold bandwagon.

It’s championship season in Boston yet again, as the Bruins are in the midst of the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues. The Red Sox on Wednesday showed their support for the B’s by rocking gear of the local hockey team, but there is one member of the reigning World Series champions who isn’t pulling for Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron and Co.

#RedSox leaving Fenway with their Bruins gear on. But Andrew Benintendi, who lives in St. Louis in the offseason, stayed with a blue St. Louis t-shirt. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 30, 2019

While the Red Sox fell in ugly fashion Wednesday night, Benintendi can take solace in the fact that the Blues managed to even the best-of-seven series via an overtime victory in Game 2 at TD Garden.

Benintendi isn’t the only Boston athlete supporting the Blues either. Celtics star Jayson Tatum, a St. Louis native, previously drew the ire of Boston fans for celebrating the Blues’ Western Conference Final triumph.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images