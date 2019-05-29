Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The American League apparently already is set for the Major League Baseball postseason and we’re not even halfway through the season.

At least, according to CBS Sports Network’s Adam Schein.

As it stands as of May 28, the Minnesota Twins have the best record in the AL at 37-17, with the Houston Astros just behind them at 37-19. Although the New York Yankees have 33 wins, it appears Schein’s mind is made up.

“The American League is over. Seriously,” he said Tuesday. “… I wish I had a different opinion, but I don’t.”

Schein’s five AL playoff teams? The Twins, Yankees, Astros, Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox. He added the “only thing up for debate is gonna be the order of the top three in the AL East.”

He has a lot of confidence in the Twins, noting they have both “great offense” and “All-Star pitchers.”

There’s certainly still a lot of baseball left to be played, and a lot can happen between now and October. But one thing’s for sure, it will be interesting to see how right (or wrong) Schein was come the postseason.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images