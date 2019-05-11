Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re two days removed from Jackie Bradley Jr.’s incredible home run robbing catch, but we still can’t get over it. It appears the Baltimore Orioles are thrilled to have the center fielder out of town.

Bradley robbed Trey Mancini of a potential walk-off homer in the Boston Red Sox’s extra inning win over the O’s on Wednesday night in what arguably was the best catch on his loaded résumé.

A story in 4 parts: pic.twitter.com/ZEOc6VWU0t — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 9, 2019

The Orioles, now amid a three-game set with the Los Angeles Angels, were still thinking about the grab, but were thankful he was back in Boston when Mancini went yard Friday night.

They shared a tweet for the 27-year-old’s seventh home run of the season, with a hilarious Bradley-related caption. Take a look:

Well done, Baltimore.

