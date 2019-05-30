Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Oskar Sundqvist’s hit on Matt Grzelcyk didn’t exactly delight a former St. Louis Blues captain.

Late in the first period of the Boston Bruins’ 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, Grzelcyk played a puck at the end boards. Sundqvist put a big hit on Grzelcyk that put the defenseman’s head into the glass. Grzelcyk remained down on the ice for a bit before getting attention from medical staff and eventually helped off the ice. He went to the hospital for further testing, while Sundqvist only was given a two minute minor for boarding.

The Department of Player Safety reportedly will be giving the hit a “good luck” to determine if it warrants a disciplinary hearing.

After the game, David Backes expressed quite a bit of displeasure with the hit.

“I don’t think that’s a hit we want in our game, I think it’s from behind, elevated in to his head into the glass,” Backes said. “If that’s a two-minute penalty, there’s going to be a shortage of defensemen in this series by the end of it. That’s in somebody else’s hands, that’s something that I think that if I’m making that hit, I’m probably watching from the bleachers for a few. But we will see what happens with their player.”

If a hearing is to happen for Sundqvist, we’ll likely know about it at some point Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images