Aaron Rodgers can zip a football through a tight window like few other.

But downing a cold one in short time? Well, not so much.

The Packers quarterback was in attendance at Fiserv Forum on Thursday night for Game 5 between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors. Green Bay offensive lineman David Bakhtiari fired up the home crowd by effortlessly slugging a beer before calling on Rodgers to do the same. But when it was the two-time MVP’s turn to inhale the brew, let’s just say he had a little trouble putting it down the hatchet.

C’mon, Aaron.

Milwaukee sports shortcomings only continued from there, as the Raptors snuck past the Bucks 105-99 to take a 3-2 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals. But even after a back-and-forth playoff clash, a good chunk of fans on Twitter still were dwelling on Rodgers’ lousy chug.

Did Aaron Rodgers curse the Bucks? People are asking — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) May 24, 2019

The bucks just took a couple years off my life but at least now I know I can chug a beer faster than Aaron Rodgers — Brooklyn Hackbarth (@brooklynhack) May 24, 2019

Tough night for Aaron Rodgers eh. You just know he threw a fit when he got home after the game after being out chugged by other Wisconsin athletes. The guy was straight up embarrassed. Im sure when the #NFL starts the Rodgers chug memes will be everywhere. #Patriots — Matt Bomford (@mattbomford81) May 24, 2019

Wow I’m better than Aaron Rodgers at something. #LetsGetThisBread 🍻 — Brian Bostic (@bosclit18) May 24, 2019

Drake Curse vs Aaron Rodgers Curse is the best matchup in the #NBAPlayoffs — Tim (@Timsanity_Time) May 24, 2019

In hopes of saving face, Rodgers extended a recommendation to Bakhtiari for their next drinking competition.

We supposed we can chalk this up as another win for Tom Brady, who cruised to an empty glass last year during a beer-chugging competition with Stephen Colbert.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images