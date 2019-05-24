Aaron Rodgers can zip a football through a tight window like few other.
But downing a cold one in short time? Well, not so much.
The Packers quarterback was in attendance at Fiserv Forum on Thursday night for Game 5 between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors. Green Bay offensive lineman David Bakhtiari fired up the home crowd by effortlessly slugging a beer before calling on Rodgers to do the same. But when it was the two-time MVP’s turn to inhale the brew, let’s just say he had a little trouble putting it down the hatchet.
C’mon, Aaron.
Milwaukee sports shortcomings only continued from there, as the Raptors snuck past the Bucks 105-99 to take a 3-2 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals. But even after a back-and-forth playoff clash, a good chunk of fans on Twitter still were dwelling on Rodgers’ lousy chug.
In hopes of saving face, Rodgers extended a recommendation to Bakhtiari for their next drinking competition.
We supposed we can chalk this up as another win for Tom Brady, who cruised to an empty glass last year during a beer-chugging competition with Stephen Colbert.
