The Boston Bruins’ Eastern Conference Final matchup against the Hurricanes pitted Carolina defenseman Dougie Hamilton against his former team.

Boston made quick work of the Hurricanes, sweeping them in four games. The B’s now will take on the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Final, which begins Monday at TD Garden.

The NHL has had players mic’d up throughout the postseason, and in Game 4 of the East Final, Patrice Bergeron was one of them. It caught a few of his exchanges in the handshake line after the win — including his well-documented discussion with Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour.

But also captured was his quick remark to Hamilton.

“Dougie, hell of a year again. Good job, keep going,” Bergeron told his ex-teammate.

You can watch the exchange here.

The puck will drop for Game 1 of the Cup Final on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images