BOSTON — Fans packed TD Garden on Thursday night to watch the Boston Bruins’ intrasquad scrimmage, and it didn’t go unnoticed.

Team president Cam Neely addressed the sold-out crowd ahead of the scrimmage, and after the two 25-minute periods concluded, both Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara stayed on the ice.

The duo grabbed a microphone to salute the fans, and delivered a message before heading down the tunnel.

“We really appreciate your support,” Chara said. “Thanks for cheering for us.”

Bergeron added: “You’re amazing. The support has been incredible.”

Fans filled TD Garden with “Let’s go Bruins!,” “We want the Cup!” and “Tuuuuk” chants the entire time, and certainly felt like a playoff atmosphere.

The Bruins don’t play again until Monday when they welcome to St. Louis Blues to The Garden for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images