Brad Marchand has been known to get under people’s skin, and it reaches some pretty wild degrees.

Just ask Patrick Sharp.

The retired winger, who won three Stanley Cups over the course of his career, now is a studio analyst for NBC. Ahead of Game 4 of the Boston Bruins’ Eastern Conference Final tilt against the Carolina Hurricanes, Sharp shared a pretty hilarious story about Marchand chirping him.

Little sample from Patrick Sharp on the Brad Marchand Experience during that last @NBCSN pregame segment: pic.twitter.com/HY6TzpRmbe — Alex Prewitt (@alex_prewitt) May 17, 2019

Of course, Sharp got the last laugh since the Chicago Blackhawks ultimately beat the Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final. But still, that’s some legendary trash talk by Marchand.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images