FOXBORO, Mass. — It took until mid-May, but we finally have a sense of how the New England Patriots’ 2019 coaching staff will be constructed.

The Patriots lost five assistant coaches in the aftermath of Super Bowl LIII, and until their assistants met with the media Friday afternoon, it was unclear who exactly would replace them.

Coaches still were hesitant to reveal their official titles, but they did explain what their general responsibilities will be this season. Here’s a rundown of the changes:

— Former Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo is coaching inside linebackers, as he announced earlier this spring.

— DeMarcus Covington is coaching outside linebackers and “the front seven.” He primarily worked with ‘backers as a coaching assistant last season.

— Mike Pellegrino said he is coaching defensive backs. Safeties coach Steve Belichick confirmed he’s sticking with his position group (“They’re not escaping me,” he joked), so Pellegrino’s primary focus will be cornerbacks.

Pelligrino, 25, is a former lacrosse player for Johns Hopkins and the Boston Cannons. He joined the Patriots organization as a football operations intern in 2015 and spent the last three seasons as a coaching assistant.

— Bret Bielema, the former Arkansas and Wisconsin head coach, will coach the defensive line. Bielema worked for the Patriots last season under the title “consultant to the head coach.”

— Joe Judge will continue to coach the Patriots’ special teams but had added wide receivers to his plate this season. Assistant special teams coach Cameron Achord will help him manage the kicking game.

Josh McDaniels (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks), Ivan Fears (running backs), Dante Scarnecchia (offensive line), Nick Caley (tight ends) and Steve Belichick are remaining in their previous roles.

The Patriots have yet to name a defensive coordinator following the departures of Brian Flores and Greg Schiano this offseason. Head coach Bill Belichick is expected to handle coordinator duties himself this season.

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports Images