Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are coming off another Super Bowl win, which means new rings, more bragging rights and an even cooler ride.

The Patriots’ “AirKraft” team airplane has received a makeover to reflect the franchise’s most recent Super Bowl title. A sixth Lombardi Trophy has been added to the tail of the plane, which also features a new “6-time champions” logo.

The Patriots’ official Twitter account shared the following photos Friday:

The Patriots became the first NFL team to purchase their own plane back in 2017. It didn’t take long for the customized Boeing 767 to require a facelift, but you can bet team owner Robert Kraft is hoping the offseason tweaks become an annual tradition.

Thumbnail photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images