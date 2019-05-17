The New England Patriots are coming off another Super Bowl win, which means new rings, more bragging rights and an even cooler ride.
The Patriots’ “AirKraft” team airplane has received a makeover to reflect the franchise’s most recent Super Bowl title. A sixth Lombardi Trophy has been added to the tail of the plane, which also features a new “6-time champions” logo.
The Patriots’ official Twitter account shared the following photos Friday:
The Patriots became the first NFL team to purchase their own plane back in 2017. It didn’t take long for the customized Boeing 767 to require a facelift, but you can bet team owner Robert Kraft is hoping the offseason tweaks become an annual tradition.
