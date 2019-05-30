Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Demaryius Thomas’ offseason could have transpired much worse than it did.

The New England Patriots wide receiver reflected on a serious car accident in which he was involved recently, telling TMZ he’s lucky to be alive. Thomas totaled his SUV in February in Denver after crashing it into a curb, causing the car to flip several times in the air, according to an eyewitness.

“I could have been gone,” Thomas said. “I wake up every morning and thank the lord above. “… And, just thankful for just not even just being able to do what I do — being able to talk, walk, eat, all those things that we forget about on a daily basis.”

Despite escaping major physical injury, Thomas admits the accident scarred him.

“It was a tough time … and I’m still going through stuff, but I’m blessed.”

Thomas, 31, signed with the Patriots in April on a one-year contract. He still is recovering from the torn Achilles, which ended his 2018 season after 15 weeks.

Whether he returns to Pro Bowl form he demonstrated earlier in his career remains to be seen but he’s thankful to have the chance to do so.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images