Duron Harmon is a huge “Game Of Thrones” fan. That much we know.

The New England Patriots safety proved that to us once again Thursday by dressing up as Jon Snow in his most recent Instagram post, previewing his finale recap set for Sunday.

The HBO phenomenon has taken the world by storm, and Harmon is right in the thick of it.

Check it out the post below:

Harmon was extremely vocal throughout the final season of “Game of Thrones,” sharing his predictions and opinions prior to each episode during team media availabilities.

Stay tuned to social media Sunday, as we’re sure Harmon will have some strong thoughts on the show’s finale.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images