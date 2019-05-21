Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman has been a near-perfect Patriot throughout his 10 seasons in New England. The Super Bowl LIII MVP reportedly was rewarded for those efforts Tuesday.

Edelman and the Patriots reportedly are finalizing a two-year contract extension that will keep the veteran wide receiver in Foxboro through 2021. The three-time champion, who turns 33 on Wednesday, was set to enter the final year of his deal and now is in line to play out the remainder of his career as a member of the Patriots.

Given his impact on the franchise, it should come as no surprise that Patriots fans were overjoyed by the news of the extension.

Well deserved! Edelman will retire a Patriot ♥️ https://t.co/eTkGhs0U3O — Natalie Durazo (@nataliedurazo08) May 21, 2019

Edelman more than likely retiring a Patriot. Love to see it. — SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS (@Shockwave195) May 21, 2019

Edelman extension? Ohhhh yeah. The band will still be together for a while! @TomBrady — Tim (@Heisen_burgh) May 21, 2019

Edelman contract extension best news! @Patriots — Callum Knight (@CallumK2616) May 21, 2019

With Edelman reportedly taken care of, the Patriots’ next order of business very well could be ironing out a new deal for Tom Brady. The 41-year-old quarterback is set to enter the final year of his contract and will be on the books for a $27 million salary cap hit in 2019.

