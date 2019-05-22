Julian Edelman is going to be hanging around New England for a while longer, thanks in part to his recently-signed contract extension.
But the wideout made quite clear Wednesday that the region isn’t just where he plays his football, it’s home to him.
In response to the freshly-signed contract extension, Edelman took to Instagram to share a quick hype video. The caption of his post was a simple message to the folks of New England.
“New England, you are my home. #WeBack #OnTo2019,” Edelman wrote.
We’re sure New England is quite happy to have Edelman around.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images