Julian Edelman is going to be hanging around New England for a while longer, thanks in part to his recently-signed contract extension.

But the wideout made quite clear Wednesday that the region isn’t just where he plays his football, it’s home to him.

In response to the freshly-signed contract extension, Edelman took to Instagram to share a quick hype video. The caption of his post was a simple message to the folks of New England.

“New England, you are my home. #WeBack #OnTo2019,” Edelman wrote.

(You can see the video here)

We’re sure New England is quite happy to have Edelman around.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images