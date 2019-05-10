Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman has had quite the offseason thus far, but he’s about to add a big time accomplishment to his resume.

Between attending the Met Gala, pumping up TD Garden at Bruins and Celtics playoff games and working out with Tom Brady, the New England Patriots wide receiver has certainly stayed busy. But Edelman will attend the most important event of his offseason Saturday in Ohio.

The 32-year-old played three seasons at Kent State University after spending one year at the College of San Mateo. Edelman started at quarterback all three seasons, leading the Golden Flashes in passing and rushing during his senior year. These are all tremendous accomplishments, but the scrambling quarterback turned wideout never received his college degree. That will change on May 11.

Edelman will walk alongside his fellow Kent State graduates on Saturday. He unveiled the news in an Instagram post Thursday.

Check it out:

Congratulations to Edelman, as well as his fellow graduates, on a great achievement.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images