The New England Patriots are losing another member of their football staff Monday.

National scout Dujuan Daniels is taking a senior executive job with the Oakland Raiders, a source confirmed to NESN.com. The news first was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Daniels joined the Patriots in 2006 as a scouting assistant. He spent five seasons as an area scout and six as a national scout in New England. Daniels, 39, is considered a future general manager candidate.

He’s close friends with Miami Dolphins head coach, and former Patriots linebackers coach, Brian Flores. The two played at Boston College together and were members of the Patriots’ staff from 2006 to 2018.

From 2018, the Patriots lost Flores, cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer, defensive line coach Brendan Daly, wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea, assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski and coaching assistant Atif Austin.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images