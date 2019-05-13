Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two New England Patriots signings first reported last week have been made official.

The Patriots on Monday announced the additions of wide receiver Dontrelle Inman and offensive tackle Jared Veldheer to their 90-man roster.

Inman is coming off a solid season with the Indianapolis Colts. The 30-year-old caught 36 passes on 47 targets (76.6 percent) for 412 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games, including playoffs, after signing with the Colts in October.

The Patriots have placed an emphasis on adding tall receivers this offseason. Since Super Bowl LIII, they’ve brought aboard six wideouts who are 6-foot-2 or taller, including Inman, who is listed at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds.

Veldheer, 31, fills the Patriots’ need for veteran depth at tackle. He projects as New England’s swing tackle and could challenge 2018 first-round draft pick Isaiah Wynn for the starting left tackle spot.

A third-round selection in 2010, Veldheer has logged 113 career starts, seeing extensive action at both tackle positions.

To make room for the two veteran newcomers on their 90-man roster, the Patriots released two undrafted rookies: wide receiver Xavier Ubosi and offensive tackle Calvin Anderson. Both participated in the team’s rookie minicamp this past weekend.

Since Inman and Veldheer both signed after May 7, neither will count toward the Patriots’ 2020 compensatory pick formula.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images