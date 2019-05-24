Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman is once again expected to be Tom Brady’s top wide receiver during the 2019-20 season. But with Rob Gronkowski living it up in retirement, what other options does the Patriots quarterback have?

N’Keal Harry, New England’s first round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, appears to be emerging as one of the team’s top options during OTAs thanks to the help of Edelman’s rigid routine.

“Just seeing the types of things he does, seeing the way he prepares before practice, after practice,” Harry said, per MassLive. “Those are going to be the biggest things. He’s helped me a lot so far.

“I’ve seen myself improve on route running already within the first three days. So I’m just going to keep listening to him and keep that same approach and that same mindset coming into practice every day.”

The Arizona State product had a team-high six catches during 11-on-11 play at Thursday’s OTAs, according to MassLive.

Harry is the first wide receiver taken with a first-round pick during the Bill Belichick era. His 6-foot-2, 228-pound frame should provide a physical, sideline target for Brady — something he hasn’t had outside of Gronkowski in quite some time.

If the rookie continues to fly under Edelman’s wing, maybe he’ll end up at a Stanley Cup Final game. We all know the converted quarterback will be at TD Garden for Games 1 and 2.

