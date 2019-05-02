Patriots Sign D-End, LB, Undrafted Free Agents; Waive Offensive Tackle

The New England Patriots officially signed their 2019 undrafted free agent class on Thursday, and two additional free agents.

That UDFA class features 10 players: Texas offensive tackle Calvin Anderson, Texas tight end Andrew Beck, LSU running back Nick Brossette, Auburn wide receiver Ryan Davis, Marshall safety Malik Gant, Miami center Tyler Gauthier, Missouri linebacker Terez Hall, North Carolina State wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, New Mexico State defensive back D’Angelo Ross and Miami offensive tackle Tyree St. Louis.

The 11th player signed Thursday was defensive end Nick Thurman, who recently was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Thurman spent last summer with the Texans after playing his college ball at Houston. He was released before the season and did not sign with a new team until the Bucs signed him in early April only to cut him less than a month later.

Thurman, who has yet to make his regular-season NFL debut, is listed at 6-foot-4, 295 pounds. He tallied two sacks and 4 1/2 tackles for loss in his final season at Houston in 2017.

The Patriots added a veteran linebacker as well, signing Shilique Calhoun. The 2016 third-round pick out of Michigan State has played in 26 games with Oakland Raiders.

Undrafted receiver Xavier Ubosi was not among Thursday’s signees, but the UAB product still intends to sign with New England, sources told NESN.com’s Doug Kyed.

The Patriots also on Thursday released offensive tackle Ryker Mathews, who played in the CFL last season.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images