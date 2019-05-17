Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston once again is overcome with championship fever.

For the third time in eight months, a New England-based team will play for the ultimate prize in their respective sport. The Red Sox and New England Patriots reached the mountaintop in October and February, respectively, and the Bruins now will look to do the same after booking a trip to the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night.

Tom Brady knows a thing or two about winning titles, and he believes the Bruins are more than capable of bringing home hockey’s most coveted hardware.

Brady has been dialed in throughout the Bruins’ playoff run, and we’re expecting more of the same from the Patriots quarterback with the Black and Gold now on the championship stage.

