New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins is wearing a temporary number in his return to the team.
Collins will rock No. 8 for organized team activities, the Patriots announced Thursday. Collins will have to switch his number, per NFL rules, before the regular season starts.
Collins wore No. 8 in college at Southern Mississippi. He wore No. 91 in his first stint with the Patriots and No. 51 with the Cleveland Browns. Defensive end Deatrich Wise now wears No. 91, and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley has No. 51.
Here’s the rest of the Patriots’ veteran free-agent numbers:
No. 8 LB Jamie Collins
No. 15 WR Dontrelle Inman
No. 25 S Terrence Brooks
No. 38 RB Brandon Bolden
No. 47 FB Jakob Johnson
No. 74 DE Shilique Calhoun
No. 75 DT David Parry
No. 77 DE Michael Bennett
No. 77 OT Cedrick Lang
No. 81 TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins
No. 82 WR Maurice Harris
No. 83 TE Matt LaCosse
No. 84 TE Ben Watson
No. 88 WR Demaryius Thomas
No. 98 DT Mike Pennel
The Patriots also handed out temporary numbers to their rookies. For the second straight year, they’ll all start out with numbers in the 50s, 60s and 70s. The numbers are divvied out by draft order for picks and alphabetically for undrafted free agents.
No. 50 WR N’Keal Harry
No. 51 DB Joejuan Williams
No. 52 DE Chase Winovich
No. 53 RB Damien Harris
No. 54 OT Yodny Cajuste
No. 55 OL Hjalte Froholdt
No. 58 QB Jarrett Stidham
No. 59 DT Byron Cowart
No. 60 P Jake Bailey
No. 61 CB Ken Webster
No. 63 TE Andrew Beck
No. 64 RB Nick Brosette
No. 65 WR Ryan Davis
No. 66 S Malik Gant
No. 67 OL Tyler Gauthier
No. 68 LB Terez Hall
No. 69 WR Jakobi Meyers
No. 70 CB D’Angelo Ross
No. 71 OL Tyree St. Louis
