New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins is wearing a temporary number in his return to the team.

Collins will rock No. 8 for organized team activities, the Patriots announced Thursday. Collins will have to switch his number, per NFL rules, before the regular season starts.

Collins wore No. 8 in college at Southern Mississippi. He wore No. 91 in his first stint with the Patriots and No. 51 with the Cleveland Browns. Defensive end Deatrich Wise now wears No. 91, and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley has No. 51.

Here’s the rest of the Patriots’ veteran free-agent numbers:

No. 8 LB Jamie Collins

No. 15 WR Dontrelle Inman

No. 25 S Terrence Brooks

No. 38 RB Brandon Bolden

No. 47 FB Jakob Johnson

No. 74 DE Shilique Calhoun

No. 75 DT David Parry

No. 77 DE Michael Bennett

No. 77 OT Cedrick Lang

No. 81 TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins

No. 82 WR Maurice Harris

No. 83 TE Matt LaCosse

No. 84 TE Ben Watson

No. 88 WR Demaryius Thomas

No. 98 DT Mike Pennel

The Patriots also handed out temporary numbers to their rookies. For the second straight year, they’ll all start out with numbers in the 50s, 60s and 70s. The numbers are divvied out by draft order for picks and alphabetically for undrafted free agents.

No. 50 WR N’Keal Harry

No. 51 DB Joejuan Williams

No. 52 DE Chase Winovich

No. 53 RB Damien Harris

No. 54 OT Yodny Cajuste

No. 55 OL Hjalte Froholdt

No. 58 QB Jarrett Stidham

No. 59 DT Byron Cowart

No. 60 P Jake Bailey

No. 61 CB Ken Webster

No. 63 TE Andrew Beck

No. 64 RB Nick Brosette

No. 65 WR Ryan Davis

No. 66 S Malik Gant

No. 67 OL Tyler Gauthier

No. 68 LB Terez Hall

No. 69 WR Jakobi Meyers

No. 70 CB D’Angelo Ross

No. 71 OL Tyree St. Louis

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images