If Josh Gordon’s Twitter account is any indication, the New England Patriots receiver is in a good place.

… For now, of course.

Gordon on Tuesday checked in from parts unknown with an encouraging, uplifting tweet. It’s wise to not read too much into it, but nevertheless, it’s better than tweeting ,”Thing’s are not going well.”

Take a look:

Blessed with so much, I couldn’t ask for more.. Life just keeps getting better.. 🏆 #winning #GodIsGreat — Flash Gordon (@JOSH_GORDONXII) May 14, 2019

Gordon remains on the commissioner’s exempt list while he serves a suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

Should Gordon gain reinstatement and be eligible to return to the field, the only team he can play for in 2019 is the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images