Paul Pierce Had Appropriate Reaction To Celtics’ Game 3 Loss To Bucks

BOSTON — Friday was not a great night for the Celtics.

Boston fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 123-116 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinal, in part due to some calls going against them (much to Kyrie Irving’s chagrin).

The Celtics had a quasi-meltdown in the third quarter, getting outscored by nine points after beginning the frame ahead by one. That proved to be their ultimate downfall in the loss.

Save for the players, few probably had a tougher time digesting the loss than Paul Pierce. After Game 1, the Celtics legend boldly predicted that the series was “over.” Well, with the Bucks now leading said series 2-1, that take isn’t looking so great.

As the Bucks put the finishing touches on the win, Pierce had a pretty simple, yet quite appropriate, reaction on Twitter.

Yeah, if the Celtics lose this series Pierce probably will never hear the end of it.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images