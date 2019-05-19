The 2019 PGA Championship is just within reach for Brooks Koepka.
The 29-year-old Florida-native currently leads the pack with a 12-under after scoring a 70 in round three on Saturday, topping the closest competitors by seven shots. If he wins, it would be his second-consecutive PGA Championship.
Other golfers still in the running for the title include Harold Varner III (5-under), Jazz Janeweattannond (5-under), Luke List (5-under) and Dustin Johnson (5-under). Hideki Matsuyama (4-under) and Matt Wallace (4-under) aren’t far behind, either.
Here’s how to watch the final round online Sunday:
When: Sunday, May 19 at 7:35 a.m. ET
Live stream: PGA.com
Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images