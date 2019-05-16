Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The temperature on Day 1 of the 2018 PGA Championship was a hot and muggy 88 degrees. It will feel quite different Thursday morning when the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship opens with damp conditions and temperatures in the mid-50s.

Such is life under the new PGA Tour schedule. “Glory’s last shot” is now “Glory’s second shot” as the schedule shake-up has the PGA Championship moved way up on the golf calendar starting with this year’s tournament at Bethpage Black in New York, where it will feel a lot different than mid-August at Bellerive in St. Louis last year.

As far as the actual golf goes, the big question this weekend is what Tiger Woods can do for an encore after winning the Masters last month. Woods hasn’t appeared in a tournament since that dramatic return to the top of the golf mountain, and now he’ll be looking to make it two in a row. Woods, a four-time winner of the Wanamaker Trophy, will have his work cut out for him on one of the toughest, longest courses there is. He’ll also be tasked with holding off a star-studded field that includes reigning champion Brooks Koepka as well as two-time winner Rory McIlroy.

The best news for golf fans is that PGA.com will provide comprehensive coverage of the event throughout the tournament starting Thursday morning in addition to TNT’s on-air coverage that begins at 1 p.m. ET.

Here’s how to stream the PGA Championship:

When: Thursday, May 16, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Live stream: PGA.com

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images