Right now, the PGA Championship is Brooks Koepka’s world, and we’re all just living in it.

The two-time major winner picked up right where he left off at last year’s event, firing a course-record 63 on Thursday at Bethpage Black to take the first-round lead. Koepka made the treacherous course look easy, but as he went to bed Thursday night, he had Danny Lee right on his heels, as Lee went out in the afternoon and shot a 64 to ensure this thing isn’t a total runaway.

Also in the hunt after the first day are stars like Tommy Fleetwood (3-under), Rickie Fowler (1-under) and Phil Mickelson (1-under). Also sitting at 1-under is Jordan Spieth, who looks like he might finally be regaining his game. And then there’s always Tiger Woods. The Masters champion had a wild day with an eagle, three birdies, three bogeys and a pair of double-bogeys en route to a 2-over 72.

Here’s how to watch the second round online Friday.

When: Friday, May 17 at 8:10 a.m. ET

Live stream: PGA.com

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images