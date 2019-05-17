Who says cops don’t have senses of humor?
The Stoughton, Mass., police department made a good joke Friday afternoon about the black bear that made headlines by wandering around Arlington, Mass., climbing up a tree and taking a little rest. Massachusetts wildlife officers came to the scene shortly after 10 a.m. ET and helped tranquilize the bear.
Arlington police and firefighters helped carry the bear onto a truck, so wildlife officers could take it to another location. Arlington police shared video of that moment on Twitter, prompting their Stoughton counterparts to chime in.
Yes, that’s a direct reference to the Bruins’ 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night at PNC Arena in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference Final series. Boston clinched a place in the Stanley Cup Final with the win.
Exactly why the Stoughton cops felt Bruins left wing Brad Marchand should have oversight over Massachusetts bears is a mystery. After all, the he was busy celebrating the Bruins’ accomplishment with an NSFW verbal outburst and a sentimental Instagram post.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images