The 2019 Preakness Stakes has arrived, and it has a different feel than in previous years.

Kentucky Derby winner Country House will not participate at Pimlico, and neither will Maximum Security, who finished first at Churchill Downs before being disqualified moments later.

That said, this is a Triple Crown race, which means tons of hype and plenty of money is on the line.

Post time is at 6:48 p.m. ET on NBC, but coverage kicks off at 2 p.m. on NBC Sports.

Here’s how you can watch the 2019 Preakness Stakes online:

When: Saturday, May 18, at 6:48 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Watch: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images