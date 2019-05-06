Premier League Table: Here’s State Of Title Race In Final Week Of Season

The best Premier League title race in history has gone down to the wire.

Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Leicester City on Monday moved the Citizens back to the top of the Premier League standings with just one game remaining in the 2018-19 season.

Manchester City and Liverpool are vying for the Premier League title, and just one point separates them ahead of Gameday 38.

Liverpool must beat Wolves on Sunday at Anfield and Manchester City must lose or draw at Brighton in order for the Reds to become champions of England for the first time since 1990 and the 19th time in its history.

If Manchester City wins, Liverpool’s wait for glory will drag on for at least another year.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com