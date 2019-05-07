Pro Football Focus Believes This 2019 Patriots Draft Pick Is Underrated

The New England Patriots have drawn plenty of praise for their selections in the 2019 NFL Draft, but we might be underrating one pick in particular.

Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus in article published Tuesday on ESPN.com identified several players drafted in the third round or later who deserve more attention. The idea was to shed light on potential impact starters chosen on Days 2 and 3 of the draft, as those picks could be the difference in determining which teams contend for a Super Bowl title in the coming seasons.

One Patriots draft pick landed on Renner’s list: Hjalte Froholdt, a guard/center chosen in the fourth round with the 118th overall selection.

Here’s what Renner wrote about Froholdt, who was born in Denmark before attending Arkansas:

The data indicates consistently getting the job done on the offensive line is far more valuable for draft prospects than highlight-reel blocks or prodigious traits. Froholdt possesses fantastic athleticism for an interior offensive lineman, and he was better in pass protection than any other guard in the SEC last season. He allowed five total pressures for the season.

The Patriots entered the draft with 12 picks, including six in the first three rounds, so it presented the defending Super Bowl champions with an opportunity to fill several needs ahead of their title defense. Bill Belichick, by most accounts, knocked it out of the park.

But most of the post-draft talk about the Patriots has centered around wide receiver N’Keal Harry (first round, No. 32), cornerback Joejuan Williams (second round, No. 45), pass rusher Chase Winovich (third round, No. 77) and even running back Damien Harris (third round, No. 87). Perhaps we should pay a little more attention to Froholdt, who NESN.com’s own Zack Cox even dubbed the Patriots’ “most interesting” pick of 2019.

