With the Bucks heading into an Eastern Conference Final matchup against the Toronto Raptors, some Milwaukee fans are looking to do whatever they can to avoid the effects of the so-called “Drake curse.”

Prior to Game 1 of the series between the Bucks and the Raptors, Milwaukee-based 103.7 KISS-FM has announced it will be taking a “Drake break” of sorts while their team competes against the Toronto rapper’s favorite team.

Until then, no Drake will be played over their airwaves.

Check out their announcement:

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Until the @Bucks beat the @Raptors – we are hereby taking a break from ALL #DRAKE music. We love us some Drake, but right now – we love the #Bucks more! #BreakFromDrake #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/kRAZQnGOWo — 103.7 KISS-FM (@1037KISSFM) May 14, 2019

It’s understandable why anyone superstitious would buy into something like this. On Sunday, Drake was seen wearing a pair of Philadelphia 76ers shorts during Game 7 between the Sixers and Raptors, a game Toronto won with just seconds to spare.

He also was seen wearing a Maple Leafs jersey to Game 4 of this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs first round between Toronto and the Boston Bruins. That didn’t please Leafs fans too much, who watched their team lose to the B’s in seven games.

So, better off safe than sorry — right?

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images