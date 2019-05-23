Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rafael Devers is on some kind of tear.

The Red Sox third baseman logged his third straight game with a home run in Wednesday’s extra-innings win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. And Devers, who doesn’t turn 23 until late October, joined some awfully impressive company as a result of the trifecta.

Red Sox to homer in 3 straight games at the age of 22 or younger: Rafael Devers

Ted Williams

Babe Ruth

Carl Yastrzemski

Rico Petrocelli

Jim Tabor — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) May 23, 2019

Never hurts when you’re mentioned in the same group as The Splendid Splinter.

May has been very kind to Devers, who owns a .382 batting average with 19 RBIs on the month. He’s also clubbed six home runs after going without a round-tripper in all of April.

Devers and the Red Sox look to end their four-game set with the Blue Jays on a high note Thursday afternoon when the American League East foes meet for the series finale.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images