Rafael Devers is on some kind of tear.
The Red Sox third baseman logged his third straight game with a home run in Wednesday’s extra-innings win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. And Devers, who doesn’t turn 23 until late October, joined some awfully impressive company as a result of the trifecta.
Never hurts when you’re mentioned in the same group as The Splendid Splinter.
May has been very kind to Devers, who owns a .382 batting average with 19 RBIs on the month. He’s also clubbed six home runs after going without a round-tripper in all of April.
Devers and the Red Sox look to end their four-game set with the Blue Jays on a high note Thursday afternoon when the American League East foes meet for the series finale.
Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images