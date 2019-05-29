The Boston Red Sox were in search of their third straight win Tuesday while facing the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park, but Rafael Devers was trying to keep alive a streak of his own.
Devers was looking to extend his seven-game hitting streak to eight, and he successfully would do just that. In doing so (and scoring a run), he was able to join some rare Red Sox company.
The 22-year-old third baseman joined Dwight Evans as the only players in franchise history to record an extra-base hit and score a run in eight straight games, according to Red Sox Notes.
Devers is hitting .327 with seven home runs and 31 RBIs in 53 games this season.
He’s certainly making a strong case to represent the Red Sox at the Midsummer Classic, and he’s joining some Boston legends along the way.
Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images