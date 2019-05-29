Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox were in search of their third straight win Tuesday while facing the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park, but Rafael Devers was trying to keep alive a streak of his own.

Devers was looking to extend his seven-game hitting streak to eight, and he successfully would do just that. In doing so (and scoring a run), he was able to join some rare Red Sox company.

The 22-year-old third baseman joined Dwight Evans as the only players in franchise history to record an extra-base hit and score a run in eight straight games, according to Red Sox Notes.

Rafael Devers has joined Dwight Evans as the only Red Sox players ever to record an extra-base hit and score a run in 8 consecutive games. Evans had an 8-game streak from 9/24-10/1 in 1982. (source: @EliasSports) — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) May 29, 2019

Devers is hitting .327 with seven home runs and 31 RBIs in 53 games this season.

He’s certainly making a strong case to represent the Red Sox at the Midsummer Classic, and he’s joining some Boston legends along the way.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images