Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rafael Devers came into the big leagues in 2017 with a bang, and after enduring a bit of a sophomore slump last year, is back to showing why he once was one of the top prospects in all of baseball.

Devers is hitting .326 through 40 games with two home runs, 11 doubles and 20 RBI’s. The 22-year-old has lived up to every bit of the hype thus far.

Rookie Michael Chavis came into the big leagues with a hot bat as well, but he’s cooled off as of late with his average falling to .258 in 19 games.

Either way, the two young infielders have the Boston Red Sox set up well for the future.

For more on Devers and Chavis, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images