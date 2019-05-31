Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Paul Pierce embraces the villain’s role in the afterlife of his NBA career.

Toronto Raptors fans offered the Boston Celtics legend and ESPN NBA analyst a rude welcome Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena when they serenaded him with a “Paul Pierce sucks” chant during Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The last 20-plus years in which Pierce received boos and similar chants at NBA arenas prepared him to soak up his latest moment in the limelight.

Raptors fans dead wrong for chanting "PAUL PIERCE SUCKS" to his face like that. 😭 pic.twitter.com/uznxlSy1Sc — SLAM (@SLAMonline) May 31, 2019

We’re not sure what prompted the Raptors fans to hate on Pierce. Perhaps his prediction Toronto would beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals is the source of Raptors fans’ ire.

Paul Pierce picked the Raptors in 6 Raptors fans: pic.twitter.com/q8crLBWWMi — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 30, 2019

Paul Pierce picking the Raptors to win, so our congratulations to the Golden State Warriors for being the first team to three-peat before the finals begin. — NYT Sports (@NYTSports) May 31, 2019

Nevertheless, Pierce’s Raptors pick looks good after Game 1, which Toronto won 118-109. Then again, his previous predictions also appeared accurate after the opening phase of the series.