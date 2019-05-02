Raptors Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 3 Online

Not even 35 points from Kawhi Leonard could swell the Toronto Raptors’ Eastern Conference semifinals advantage to 2-0.

Leonard, who dropped 45 points in Toronto’s Game 1 win, was the high scorer in Game 2, but the Philadelphia 76ers still managed to even the second-round series at one game apiece.

The best-of-seven set now shifts to Wells Fargo Center, where the Raptors and 76ers will square off Thursday night in primetime.

Here’s how to watch Raptors vs. 76ers Game 3 online:

When: Thursday, May 2 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images