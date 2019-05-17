The Toronto Raptors squandered a golden opportunity Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum.
The Raptors blew a 13-point lead to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Toronto received a combined 61 points from Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry, but it ultimately wasn’t enough to secure a series-opening victory against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co.
Toronto will look to even the best-of-seven set Friday night when the East’s top two teams meet for Game 2.
Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images