The Toronto Raptors squandered a golden opportunity Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum.

The Raptors blew a 13-point lead to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Toronto received a combined 61 points from Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry, but it ultimately wasn’t enough to secure a series-opening victory against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co.

Toronto will look to even the best-of-seven set Friday night when the East’s top two teams meet for Game 2.

Here’s how to watch Raptors vs. Bucks Game 2 online:

When: Friday, May 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNTdrama.com

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images